Choti Sarrdaarni, 14th January 2022, Written Update: Seher defends Rajveer

In today's episode, Rajveer is chastised by the guests and Harleen for not escorting the child out of the kitchen. Rajveer allegedly urged the child to leave the kitchen. Rajveer is defended by Kulwant. Mrs. Bhalla claims that as a result of this tragedy, no girl would want to marry into this family. According to Seher, Rajveer was the one who initially discovered the gas leak, even though the chef had not smelled it. She stands up for Rajveer. Cook apologises and claims Rajveer instructed him to turn off the gas cylinder. Rajveer takes Seher's hand in his and notices that it is bruised. Kulwant believes that those who accused Rajveer should now be ashamed of themselves. Rajveer is gratefully acknowledged by Karan and others.

Rajveer and Seher perform a dance that turns out to be Rajveer's dream. Amrin flirts with Rajveer, claiming that if he had been single, she would have chosen him. Seher tells him that it seems she must constantly be by his side. Rajveer is praised by all of the girls.

Karan and Param inquire as to where Seher has gone. For the time being, Seher decides not to inform anybody about Guruji. She is hesitant to answer, so Rajveer informs Param that Seher has gone to Gurudwara. Devika and her parents make a spectacular entry. Mrs. Bhalla informs Harleen that this is her surprise, and she picked the best girl for Param. Mrs. Bhalla presents Seher's family to Devika's family. Harleen extends a warm welcome to Devika's parents.

Amrin claims that Devika arrived late, so they could not allow her to participate. Kulwant supports Amrin. Devika's mother suggests that they leave. Devika tells them she was late because she was volunteering at an orphanage. Seher feels Devika deserves a chance and asks the girls to decide. The girls say that Devika can participate. Meanwhile, Guruji instructs his staff about something.

