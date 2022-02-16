Choti Sarrdaarni, 15 February 2022, Written Update: Khushi exposes Rajveer at the party

In today's episode, as Param wishes a happy Valentine's Day to Devika, a man enters the party and asks Devika how many men she would trap. Param asks who is he, to which the man referred Devika as Malaika and says she promised him to marry but fled away after the engagement as she is a fraud. Devika cries and says this man is greedy and asked for money, that is why she left him.

Karan questions if her real name is Malaika, to which Devika agrees and says she changed it because a saint suggested it for her well-being. Param says he trusts Devika and asks the man to get out. Seher dances with Rajveer, but her sandal breaks, and at that moment, Khushi interrupts to ask if she could dance with Rajveer. Seher stops Khushi from holding Rajveer's hand and says she does not need a sandal or music to dance with her husband as her heartbeats are enough.

Later, Seher makes an announcement and says she is going to expose Prince's dad with the help of Avinash as he helped her get the evidence. She plays the video of the Vegas party and watches Rajveer dancing with Khushi, dropping her in the room, and then making out with her overnight. Everyone gets shocked seeing the video while Seher cries. Rajveer scolds Khushi for showing the video and calls it fake evidence.

Khushi says she knew Rajveer is Prince's dad and took Seher's help to expose him. She adds that she waited for Rajveer for a long time, hoping to find him one day. Rajveer pleads to Seher to not believe Khushi's fake story. He asks Kulwant if she believes him, to which she says she knows Rajveer is an honest man. Harleen scolds Rajveer for yelling at Khushi despite doing wrong to her. Khushi asks Harleen not to insult him as he is her son's father.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

