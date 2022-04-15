Choti Sarrdaarni, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Mannat and Zoravar rescue the afflicted

Today's episode begins with Seher and Prince being in awe of Prince. Scarlet sings for Zoravar at a cafe. She surprises him and expressed her love by singing Hindi songs. She also warns Mannat and tells her she is a loser through lyrics. Mannat answers her by singing a song in her conduct. She lets Scarlet know that she won't change for anyone. Scarlet feels envious.

They both come face to face while karaoke singing. Scarlet asks Mannat to sing at the resort. Mannat humiliates Scarlet by asking her to sing at weddings. A local informs everyone that a landslide has occurred in Dalhousie. Mannat gets paranoid and assures a lady that she will save everyone. Mannat jumps into the tunnel to save people. Kulwant packs her bags to leave for Dalhousie. Dolly informs Kulwant that Zoravar is stuck in a landslide.

Zoravar and Mannat rescue everyone. They save Kishor Chachu and other people. Seher asks Kulwant to not leave for Dalhousie at the moment. Harnoor worries for Mannat and Scarlet frets for Zoravar. Mannat and Zoravar shout to anyone who needs help. Mannat sees a rock falling from a height, just above Zoravar. Zoravar's turban saves him. They rescue everyone. They come very close and stand neck-to-neck.

