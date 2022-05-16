Choti Sarrdaarni, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Jeeto bails Kulwant at the cost of Mannat

Today’s episode begins with Dolly calling Zoravar and informing him that Kulwant has been arrested. Mannat reaches Zoaravar’s factory and lashes out at him for printing about her being an illegitimate child in the newspaper. Zoravar makes her understand that he is not behind this. Mannat blames his mother for not nurturing him with any emotions. Zoravar gets furious and asks her to leave. Scarlet informs Zoravar that someone burnt their logo and accuses Mannat. Mannat and Zoravar challenge each other about the opening of the factory.

At the police station, the Gill family gives their statement and requests the Inspector to leave Kulwant. He tells them that they can bail Kulwant only if the child’s mother withdraws the complaint. Jeeto reaches the police station to free Kulwant. She has a flashback where her mother explains to her that there is no good in taking a divorce from Bittu. Mannat shall marry and leave the house one day while Gullu will become the heir. Thus, Jeeto withdraws the complaint but puts conditions in front of Kulwant.

She tells that Mannat shall sleep in the servants’ room, she will not get any share in the will, and she shall never call Bittu his father and Gullu his brother. Mannat agrees and abides by the conditions. She prepares her room by cleaning it. The Gill family gathers there and everyone feels bad for Mannat. Rana suggests setting up a mattress for Mannat. Jeeto shouts at Rana for being too caring about Mannat. Karan backs Mannat and asks Jeeto to show some humanity. Jeeto asks Karan to be Mannat’s and not call her his Mami. Mannat assures Kulwant that she shall be fine in the room. Kulwant hugs Mannat out of helplessness.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Kulwant Kaur gets arrested