Choti Sarrdaarni, 17 February 2022, Written Update: Seher takes a stand for Rajveer

In today’s episode, Seher says she trusts Rajveer. Karan asks Rajveer if he has anyone to testify in his favour to which Khushi shouts saying the biggest proof is their son Prince. She questions if this happens to Seher, then would they behave the same. Seher hugs Khushi and says she loves her but can not doubt Rajveer.

Seher says she had a past, but Rajveer has accepted her and he could have shared his past with her too. Seher says Khushi has hurt her a lot since the past few days and she doesn’t feel like talking to her. Harleen calls Dolly while Devika puts a knife at Dolly’s throat and asks her to speak normally. Later, Rajveer cries in his room while Kulwant arrives and consoles him. He says he can not see Seher crying to which Kulwant assures that everything will get better soon. In the drawing-room, everyone screams and finds a letter. Seher reads the letter and learns that Khushi thinks nobody cares for her so she is leaving. Everyone panics and search for Khushi while Rajveer traces her location in the Gill mansion. They learn her location is in the storeroom. Param and Rajveer break the door and find Khushi taking a steam bath. Khushi says she is not one of them who opts for suicide.

Furthermore, Rajveer tries to talk to Seher at night but she ignores him. He says he has not done anything. Seher says her whole life has changed tonight and she needs some time to find out the truth. Seher takes her pillow and sleeps on the sofa. Rajveer sleeps on the floor beside her. Elsewhere, Param, Kulwant, and Karan discuss that they need to help Rajveer in order to prove him innocent.

