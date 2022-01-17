Choti Sarrdaarni, 17th January 2022, Written Update: Karan-Param's competition

In today's episode, everyone is shocked when Neha's father insults Rajveer. Mrs. Balla recounts how she provoked him against Rajveer, claiming that Rajveer believes his daughter is unworthy of participating in this swayamvar. He claims Rajveer made derogatory comments about his daughter to Param and Karan. Rajveer stands up for himself. Rajveer is also defended by Karan, Param, and others.

Harleen's necklace tumbles out of Neha's purse. Harleen claims Neha stole her jewellery. Neha says she did not take the jewellery. Harleen asks Robbie to call the police. Seher informs her that this jewellery may have been placed in Neha's purse by someone else. Harleen claims that Neha is no longer able to participate in this swayamvar. Neha's father takes her back from there. Harleen advises Param that Devika is the best option for him. Seher says that in the next task, girls should impress their brothers, and the winners will get the opportunity to go on a date with their brothers.

Seher informs Kulwant that they must collect purple grains tonight. Kulwant informs her that she will not let anybody sleep until the last purple grains are found. Jeeto tells Kulwant not to worry because they've already discovered seven purple grains and just need one more.

When Bittu and Ranna want coffee, Rajveer goes to brew it. Bittu exclaims that he found purple grain, but it is not purple grain. Seher gets upset. Rajveer tries to cheer her up. Everyone fights to keep their sleep under control. Harleen gets a call from Kushi. Kushi talks about Diljit, which angers Harleen.

Guruji's staff asks if Seher can acquire the purple grains. Nothing is impossible if you work hard enough, he says. Jeeto finds purple grain. Ranna says that Rajveer will recover shortly. Seher assures Rajveer that Guruji would certainly help them.

Seher accidentally drops the purple grain box. She begins her quest for the purple grains. She reminds herself that if she can't find them, Guruji won't help her, and she cries. Devika calls Seher and informs her about Mitali's health condition. She pleads to God to keep her purple grains safe until she returns.

ALSO READ: Hitesh Bharadwaj & Akshita Mudgal's 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain' portrays gender disparity in the society