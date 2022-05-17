Choti Sarrdaarni, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Seher and Raj decide to shift to the US

Today’s episode begins with Prince playing with paper planes. Rajveer asks Prince to tell him where does he want to fly and then he shall show him a trick to fly high. Prince tells him that he wishes to fly to the US Seher and Rajveer feel bad as Prince is sacrificing so much. They feel helpless seeing Prince and decide to help him. Seher suggests to Rajveer that they should shift to the US for Prince’s happiness and growth.

Seher and Rajveer come to the family and inform everyone that they decide to shift to the US for Prince. Kulwant and everyone get shocked hearing this. Seher and Rajveer make them understand that everything is fine with Gullu now and thus, they are thinking of Prince. Karan expresses to Seher that he is happy that they are visiting Prince but he will feel stranded. Seher makes him understand that they are not going for themselves but for Prince. Bittu refuses and asks them not to leave Atari.

Gullu comes into the hall and hugs Rajveer. Kulwant calls him but Gullu fears being with her. Kulwant is heartbroken to see this. Mannat, Karan, and Prince decide to visit Gullu with Naani’s ladoos. Karan tells Gullu that if he wants ladoos then he should ask Naani. Gullu refuses and hides in a blanket. Later, Mannat, Prince, and Karan play cricket. Gullu notices and joins them. Prince reminds him that he once beat him with the bat. Gullu says it was by mistake. Mannat makes Gullu understand that even Daadi fired a bullet at him by mistake. Gullu eats the ladoos Daadi prepared. Seher gets an answer to her dilemma through Mannat.

