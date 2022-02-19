Choti Sarrdaarni, 18 February 2022, Written Update: Dolly returns to the Gill mansion

In today’s episode, Khushi talks to Prince in a video call. He says he has a parents’- teacher meeting. Khushi asks him to take care and assures him she will bring his dad soon. Devika tells Khushi that Harleen is suspicious because of Dolly’s disappearance.

The following day, Prince calls and cries saying everyone was making fun of him at the parents’ meeting because no one came from his side. Khushi gives the phone to Rajveer and insists to talk to Prince. Seher nods a yes and Rajveer talks to Prince. As the call ends, he throws a glass and shouts at Khushi for using her child. Khushi says he is his child as well.

Later, Dolly arrives and everyone gets surprised. Rajveer seeks her blessings but she takes a step back. Dolly blames Rajveer for ruining Khushi’s life to which Kulwant says Rajveer loves Seher and he is not Prince’s father. She asks Khushi that even if Rajveer is her son’s father, would she stay happy with a man who doesn’t love her. Rajveer’s lawyer arrives and asks Seher to take over the Babbar mansion as Choti Sarrdaarni and handle the NGOs Dida used to handle. Afterwards, Seher cries thinking she will not be able to handle so many responsibilities during this chaos. Kulwant consoles her and asks her to support Rajveer like Meher used to do for Sarab.

Seher goes to her room and wears Meher’s scarf. She recalls that Meher told her that she will always be around her. Rajveer enters the room and looks at Sarab’s watch while Seher saves his hand from getting hurt by the box. Khushi stares at them while Seher says she will support her but cannot doubt Rajveer as well. Khushi rushes to Harleen and cries saying Seher and Rajveer are still together. She asks Harleen to help her. Seher visits the Babbar mansion and finds Rajveer behind her. He says he is her shadow. Harleen hands over Sarab’s shoes to Param and asks him to do justice with Khushi.

