Choti Sarrdaarni, 18th January 2022, Written Update: Seher tries to convince Guruji

In today's episode, Seher arrives at the resort. Mithali's father claims that despite having notified the staff that his daughter is allergic to peanuts, peanuts were still used in her dish. Seher apologises to him. Mithali receives first aid from her. The doctor arrives and compliments Seher. He directs that Mithali be admitted to the hospital.

Mrs. Balla tells Harleen that now just Devika and Amrin have left for Param and he has to select one girl between them. Kulwant becomes suspicious of how one girl after the other is being eliminated.

Kulwant asks Seher to get ready to visit Guruji. Seher tells her what happened with the purple grains. They go to search for the purple grains. Seher collects 8 purple grains. Kulwant asks her to keep them safe and that she will accompany her to Guruji. Seher tells Ranna and Bittu to make sure that Param and Karan don’t fight with each other.

Guruji scolds Seher for coming late. She tries to explain, but he refuses to listen to her and says that he won’t treat Rajveer. Kulwant tells him that he also knows how hard Seher worked for Rajveer. She informs him that Seher went to save a girl’s life. She says that he is their last hope and pleads him to help them.

Devika says that she knows that today is the last day. But she wants to know about the bonding Karan and Param share with their family. She suggests flying kites. Bittu and Ranna praise her idea. Harleen asks Mrs. Balla to prepare for the competition.

Guruji asks Seher puts those purple grains in the fire like she put the leaf. Kulwant asks him how can he ask Seher to do this. Seher says that she trusts Guruji and she puts those purple grains in the fire. Guruji throws his ring in the fire and asks Seher to get it. Seher recalls how Rajveer said that he trusts her and she tries to take Guruji’s ring.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 17th January 2022, Written Update: Karan-Param's competition