Choti Sarrdaarni, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Jeeto humiliates Mannat in front of guests

Today's episode begins with some workers telling Zoravar that they won't let those ladies complete the orders. Zoravar asks them not to play dirty. Dolly calls Zoravar and informs him that she is visiting Atari as Seher and Raj are moving to the U.S.A. Zoravar also agrees to accompany. They reach the Atari house. Mannat feels dejected seeing Zoravar. Dolly greets Seher and Raj and suggests they take Prince to the Gill mansion. Seher tells that Prince's home is in America.

Mannat hides and watches everything. Kulwant asks her if that guy is Zoravar and she nods a yes. Dolly asks Zoravar if that girl is Mannat and he agrees. Kulwant taunts Zoravar for torturing people. Dolly also taunts Mannat for always interfering. Kiara notices Mannat and greets her. Jeeto comes and spills buttermilk in anger. Scarlet visits her and tells Mannat is very cunning. They all sit at the dinner table. Mannat serves the food but Jeeto stops her calling her illegitimate child. Kulwant gets raged and doesn't eat.

Mannat cries in her room remembering Harnoor. Zoravar meets her and tells her that she turns so weak in front of others. Mannat tells that no one can fight their family. Mannat and Zoravar fight over a teddy bear. Suddenly Prince comes and Mannat tells him Zoravar was trying to hurt his teddy. Later, Mannat notices that Gullu is about to fall while playing. She saves him from falling and gets hurt. Jeeto snatches Gullu from her and lashes out at her. She humiliates Mannat in front of everyone. Zoravar and Kulwant get raged seeing Jeeto's behavior.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Seher and Raj decide to shift to the US