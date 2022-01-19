Choti Sarrdaarni, 19th January 2022, Written Update: Guruji gives an ultimatum to Seher

In today's episode, Guruji tells Seher to remove his ring from the flames. She squirts water on the flames. Then she searches for the ring in the ashes, burning her hand in the process, but she can't find it.

Kite-flying contests begin. Karan and Param are part of the same squad. They devise a strategy for defeating their opponent's team. Karan and Param win the first round. Ranna claims that they have four more rounds to choose the winner. Devika encourages both Param and Karan. Karan and Param also win the second round. They rejoice by dancing together.

Guruji asks Seher to leave because she couldn't find his ring. She tells him about the motivational message her mother gave her. He asks her to retrieve the ring if she wants him to cure Rajveer.

Amrin and Devika applaud Karan. Param and Karan lose the next two rounds. Ranna declares that there is a tie between the two teams, so the next round will decide the winner. Harleen purposefully distracts Karan. Karan and Param are eliminated in the fifth round. Karan and Param argue.

Seher tells Guruji that she was unable to find his ring because it was destroyed in a fire. She asks him to assign her any other task. He tells her that everything she placed in that fire is now helping to restore Rajveer's sight because that is the medication. She takes his blessings. He tells her that she must use this medication within 6 hours.

Karan inquires about Seher with Jeeto. She informs him that Seher would be there shortly. Seher walks into the home carrying a medicine box. Jeeto informs Seher that Rajveer and Ginni are yet to return from Gurudwara. Harleen hands Meher's 'chunni' to Param, telling him that they will present it to Devika. Karan claims that Meher's 'chunni' is for his wife. Seher informs Kulwant that they are running out of time. Harleen walks inside Seher's room and notices the medicine box.

