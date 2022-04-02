Choti Sarrdaarni, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Prince’s Dastar Bandhi takes place

Today’s episode begins with Kulwant affirming she has decided how the distribution of land shall take place. Kulwant hands the papers to Bittu telling him she has mentioned the names of deserving. Bittu gets surprised to see an unknown name. Kulwant asks him to trust her decision. Bittu gets furious and tells Kulwant that this is unfair to her children. Kulwant gets annoyed and slaps Bittu. Bittu tells her he shall never support her decision. The next day, the Gill family visits the Gurudwara to take blessings for the proprietorship of the land. Kulwant is gratified knowing she did the right thing by leaving the share for Mannat.

Two ladies at Gurudwara tell Harleen that they pity her being alone as Rajveer and Seher adopted Prince. Karan backs Harleen and tells them she is not alone. Harleen thinks of times when everyone abandoned Karan as he was not a part of the family. Karan takes blessings from Harleen. Rajveer makes Bittu understand that Kulwant has made a thoughtful decision. Back at home, Bittu apologizes to Kulwant. Bittu tells her he respects her decision. Kulwant only wishes to introduce that girl to the family. Somewhere, Mannat talks about returning to the family.

Seher thinks that just like Kulwant, even Meher was trying to help someone. The bank person tells her that the name of the receiver was Harnoor. Seher tries to find Harnoor but a local man tells her she does not reside there. At Gill mansion, everyone prepares for Prince’s Dastar Bandhi. Prince tells Seher that does not wish to attend the function. Prince says he wishes to become a superhero. Seher tells Dastar Bandhi shall make him the hero of the family. Prince calls Harleen his ‘Naani’ and asks her to join in the celebration. At Dastar Bandhi, everyone finds the cloth. Harleen comes with the cloth and blesses Rajveer and Prince. Kulwant yearns if Mannat could be part of every celebration at Gill’s.

