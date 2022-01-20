Choti Sarrdaarni, 20th January 2022, Written Update: Seher shares happy news

In today's episode, Karan pulls out the board game that he and his siblings used to play as children. He tells Seher that this is the last thing he owns. He tells Kulwant that Harleen gave everything to Param and that he doesn't care about properties or social rank. However, he wonders how can Harleen decide to give Meher's "chunri" to Param's future wife?

On the other hand, Seher informs him that his issue is with Harleen, not with Param. She asks him if he has ever considered why Harleen finds it so easy to push them against each other. She claims that it was her and Param's fault that they failed to make Karan feel secure. Meanwhile, Ginni and Rajveer return from the Gurudwara. Seher tells everyone that Guruji has given medicine for Rajveer and hugs him. Harleen finds the medicine box and intends to destroy it. When she hears footsteps, she throws the bag outside.

Seher and Rajveer walk into their room. Seher looks for her bag. She informs them that they only have 4 hours. Rajveer tells himself that if he can't see again, he'll be ok with it. However, he reminds himself that he can't see Seher's breakdown. Harleen finds the bag. Sehar walks out of the house to look for the bag. Seher finds and takes the bag. She is perplexed as to how it got there. Kulwant asks Seher to begin the procedure. Guruji's staff notice that he is stressed. Guruji tells them that it will be difficult for Rajveer and Seher to tolerate the burning sensation.

Seher asks Rajveer not to open his eyes till she completes the procedure. She applies medicine on his eyes. He yells in pain and tells her it's burning. Karan and Param hold him. Rajveer pushes everyone. Karan places a handkerchief on Param's hand. Seher tells Rajveer to not open his eyes for an hour.

Karan informs Seher that he does not want to marry right now, which leaves her shocked. Harleen believes she must now get rid of Rajveer.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: