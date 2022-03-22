Choti Sarrdaarni, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Prince hugs Seher

Today’s episode begins with Prince telling Rajveer that he wishes to see other students. Rajveer observes parents feeding their children. One student asks Prince about his mother. Prince thinks to himself that Khushi never packed him lunch. Harleen comes and asks Prince his elocution topic. He tells that Seher strives to do everything a mother would do for her child. Harleen tells him Khushi is his mother, not Seher. Prince stands silent on the stage. He says what to speak when he has no mother.



Seher comes saying who says Prince has no mother. She adds on saying a child’s hug completes the mother. She pleads with Prince to hug her. He tries to hug her but looking at Harleen, he runs away. Harleen bashes Seher telling her she manipulated Prince very well. Seher says Prince knows how to follow his heart. Harleen tells her Prince shall never accept her as his mother. Rajveer stops her. Harleen yells at him and Seher defends Rajveer. Param backs them telling Harleen that Prince needs a mother. If she can support Meher then why not Seher?

Rajveer and Seher assure Harleen that they’ll be good parents to Prince. Ginni and Gullu console Prince. Seher cheers him up telling him it is great that he made an attempt to speak. Prince misses Khushi. Seher too sheds tears missing her. Prince and Seher hug each other. Dolly scolds Harleen for her behavior. She says that Harleen can not see Prince’s future in Khushi’s blind love. Harleen tells her that she is saying this because of Kulwant’s company nowadays. Kulwant overhears their conversation and prays that Harleen realizes her mistake soon.

