Choti Sarrdaarni, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Seher faints, Prince gets locked

Today’s episode begins with Rajveer confessing to Seher how things have improved since Prince came into their life. He says that the exam is going to be tough but their love for Prince shall escort them. Later, Rajveer gets a call as things go wrong in the village. Meanwhile, it starts raining outside. The lightning causes a thunderclap. Prince gets frightened and asks Rajveer to stay with him. He says Seher shall take care of him. As Prince holds Seher’s hand, he finds she has fever. Rajveer denies going but Seher convinces him to visit their village. Kulwant also joins Rajveer. On the other side, Harleen and Dolly leave for the wedding.

Prince and Seher spend their time sketching. Seher feels dizzy. But she continues to draw as she has promised Prince that they shall enjoy. Seher calls children in the hall and plays a crocodile game. Seher doesn’t feel well. Jeeto learns that her father is critical so she leaves. Ginni and Gullu also accompany her. Everyone leaves and Prince says everyone left him. Seher tells him she is with him. As Seher comes downstairs, her health worsens and she faints. Prince comes looking for her. He sees Seher laid down and thinks she slept. Prince hugs her and sleeps.

Rajveer calls Seher to inform her they’ll get late as roads are blocked. Prince receives the call and informs Rajveer that Seher is asleep. Rajveer looks at Seher and understands she has fainted. Kulwant asks Karan to reach home but they are stuck in the factory because of waterlogging. Rajveer tells Prince that Seher is unwell. He asks him to sprinkle water on her. Prince visits the kitchen to take water. The door bangs and shuts because of the thunder. Prince gets locked in the kitchen. Prince tries opening the lock with a fork. The episode ends.

