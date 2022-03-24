Choti Sarrdaarni, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Prince saves Seher

Today’s episode begins with Rajveer and Kulwant cheering Prince to open the door. Prince manages to open the door by twisting the fork. Rajveer asks him to bring a bowl full of water and a napkin. Prince puts wet towels on Seher’s forehead. Rajveer is at a relief seeing Prince helping Seher. For a while, Rajveer goes off-screen and Prince gets paranoid. Prince tries to wake up Seher. Meanwhile, Rajveer gets connected on the call. He asks Prince to bring the first-aid box from the room. Prince says he fears going upstairs. Rajveer cheers him up saying he is a strong boy and his dad is with him. Prince walks panicking.

He checks all the drawers but the first-aid kit isn’t there. Prince finds the kit on the shelf above. He tells Rajveer that he cannot reach there. Meanwhile, Rana calls Karan to know their whereabouts. Karan tells that they are stuck in the factory and there is no way out. Rajveer reminds Prince how he first greeted him. Prince remembers it and brings a table chair. He climbs and grabs the first-aid box. He rushes downstairs and does the surgical dressing around Seher’s hand. Rajveer appreciates Prince for taking care of Seher all bravely in absence of everyone.

Prince notices Seher’s bleeding isn’t stopping. So he remembers the magic cream Seher used. Prince applies the cream on Seher’s hand and ties the dressing again. Rajveer asks him to give Seher yellow and blue medicine. Prince gives the medicine to Seher and applies wet towels again on her forehead. The phone switches off. Prince gets frightened seeing his reflection and hugs Seher. Prince thinks Seher might get energy if she eats something. Prince goes to the kitchen to fetch some food for her. As he tries to take the biscuits kept up, he falls but Seher catches him. Seher pacifies him. And as Seher loses out on energy, Rajveer holds her.

The episode ends.

