Choti Sarrdaarni, 24th December 2021, Written Update: Seher punishes Rajveer

In today's episode, in her car, Seher follows Rajveer. She calls Rajveer, but he hangs up and drives recklessly. She calls him again, and he answers. She asks him to stop the car. He asks her to return, but she refuses, claiming that she needs to talk to him. He warns her not to follow him or he will hurt himself. He disconnects the call.

Rajveer's vision blurs and he struggles to drive. He believes he is about to die and yells that he loves Seher. He recalls the times he spent with her. She questions how he can leave her when she wants to live with him. He tells her that he knows what is best for her and that is why he made this decision. She tells him that if they can't live together, they will die together and goes towards his car. When he urges her to stop, he has an accident. His car hangs near the cliff, and he loses consciousness.

Seher walks to his car and asks Rajveer whether he is okay. He regains consciousness and asks her to go from there. She informs him that she will not leave him alone. She asks him to not worry as she won't let anything happen to him. She injures her leg while bringing a stone to stop the car. She notices that he is about to pass out and urges him not to sleep and to continue talking with her. She gets inside the car and says that she'll save him, and then she takes him out of the car, and the car crashes off the cliff.

Seher prays to God to save Rajveer. She pleads for rescue when one tempo arrives. A few men help her and Rajveer. Rajveer hands the phone to Seher, explaining that it has the footage that would prove Param's innocence, and he loses consciousness. Seher admits Rajveer to the hospital and informs Kulwant that sending Rajveer was a mistake. She tells her that she doesn't understand why Rajveer is so desperate to leave her. She finds out about the doctor's strike.

