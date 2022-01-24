Choti Sarrdaarni, 24th January 2022, Written Update: Seher confronts Harleen about the chilly water

In today's episode, Seher confronts Harleen about her hatred for Rajveer and asks why she put chilly water in his eyes. Rajveer says to Harleen that they weren't on the same page, but that he always respected her. She gets anxious that he will reveal that she attempted to kidnap Kulwant. Seher says that Harleen hurt her by hurting Rajveer. She informs her that she is aware that Rajveer has always protected Karan whenever she has gone against him. Harleen apologises to them and admits that, despite her best efforts, she was unable to accept Karan. Seher explains that she and her brothers are incomplete without each other.

Robbie asks Harleen to relax. She tells him that Seher has gone blind in love. She claims she apologised to Rajveer to avoid losing Seher. She claims that she must get rid of Karan and then she will fight to the death for Param and Seher's rights.

The next day, Karan teases Param. Kulwant says that she likes Amrin. Harleen tells them that Devika will be ideal for Param. She talks about Amrin's status and background. Seher asks her not to bring up the topic and advises Param to make his own decision. Amrin is confident that Param will choose her.

Seher enters her room and is surprised by the décor. Rajveer kisses her on the forehead. He tells her that it is because of her that he has regained his vision and that he loves her. She tells him they'll be late for Swayamvar.He informs her that it is Param's swayamvar and that they may skip it. Jeeto takes Seher along with her.

Rajveer goes to Seher. Harleen thinks that Param will marry Devika. Param tells Amrin that he brought a present for her. Seher and Jeeto interrupt Param and Amrin’s date deliberately. Seher learns that Devika fainted. Devika informs them that someone locked her out.

