Choti Sarrdaarni, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Prince yet to accept Seher as his mother

Today’s episode begins with everyone sitting in the bedroom around Seher. Seher opens her eyes and thanks to Prince for taking her care. Seher prays for Prince to call her his mother. Prince tells that she does not need to thank him as she is his best friend. Everyone cheers for Prince’s bravery. Kulwant asks everyone to leave all this and start prepping for Holi. Karan announces that tomorrow’s celebration is very special as they have Prince with them. He tells him there is a surprise party planned for Prince. Harleen lifts Prince and sends him to have food. Harleen tells Seher that she asked for a week and yet, Prince hasn’t called her his mother. She tells everyone to plan for Holi meanwhile she makes arrangements to send Prince to boarding school.

Kulwant tries to make Harleen understand how Prince needs a mother. Harleen taunts her that Kulwant isn’t so pristine as she pretends to be. Kulwant remembers how she abandoned her child. A girl named Mannat makes an entry. Prince comes and hugs Kulwant. He pacifies her telling even he misses his mother and now he has everyone around him. Kulwant hugs him tighter and cries. Seher tells Rajveer if there are stones left unturned by her in taking care of Prince. She tells how God took her child away and now, she is eagerly waiting to become a mother. Rajveer consoles her telling her that everything shall be fine.

Prince asks everyone to give him something. Nobody can make out what is he asking for. Seher comes with a Gujiya. Prince asks Seher how she knew what he wanted. Seher tells him she knows because….then she stops as she is about to utter ‘Mother’. Seher tells Prince that she knows as she is his best friend. A lady tells Kulwant how some people cannot offer the same love to their children even while being their parents. Kulwant remembers the past and her child’s heart-shaped birthmark. Mannat is shown playing Holi with kids.

