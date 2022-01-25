Choti Sarrdaarni, 25th January 2022, Written Update: Harleen faces criticism, Seher comes to rescue

In today's episode, Harleen informs everyone that she acquired the hotel's CCTV footage to find out what happened to Devika. Amrin is seen in the video mixing something into Devika's drink, but her face is hidden. Harleen tells Seher that Amrin stole her jewellery and placed it in Neha's handbag. Amrin is the one who placed peanuts in Maithili's food. Harleen explains that hotel staff found a duplicate key to her locker in Amrin's room.

Amrin says that as her face is not seen in the video, they cannot accuse her. When Harleen faces backlash from Amrin, Seher defends Harleen. Amrin asks Param if he believes she is also responsible for all of this. He tells her that all of the evidence is against her. Amrin and Devika fight for Param. Amrin says that she is innocent, but she doesn’t have any proof to prove it. She goes on to say that they will regret it one day after discovering the truth. She then leaves with her family.

Harleen informs Param that he will not find a better girl than Devika. Param agrees with her and chooses Devika to marry. Seher asks him if he is certain. He claims Devika possesses all the qualities he was looking for in a life partner. Everyone claps and dances around Param and Devika. Harleen informs Robbie that things are finally going as she had wanted. They intend to do a Roka ceremony. Robbie asks Seher to invite Khushi.

Devika slaps her father for overacting in front of the Gill family. She tells her fake family that the Gills should not know their true identities because she worked hard to mislead them. She recalls how she trapped all the girls to win swayamvar. Seher, Karan, and Param video call Khushi to inform her about Param’s marriage. When Rajveer comes, Seher gives the mobile to him to talk to Khushi.

