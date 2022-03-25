Choti Sarrdaarni, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Seher hides from Prince

Today’s episode begins with Prince struggling to solve a math problem. Harleen makes Prince understand the basics of addition but he doesn’t reciprocate. Harleen gets annoyed and asks Prince to do better in his studies. Prince gets angry and consults Seher for his homework. Seher helps him do the addition and subtraction sums using buttons. Prince understands everything. Harleen doesn’t appreciate this. On Holi, Prince gets sad as he has no new outfit for the celebration. Seher gifts him a new pair of clothes and Prince gets on cloud nine. Prince twins with Rajveer.

As everyone greets Prince on Holi, Harleen gives him a surprise. She escorts him in the room and projects a video of a boarding school in the middle of serene skies and beautiful mountains. Prince refuses to go to school. Harleen tries to force him but Prince hides behind Rajveer. Dolly tries to stop Harleen but Harleen breaks down telling nobody is on her side except for Prince and thus, she will take Prince’s decisions. As Harleen tries to take Prince with her, he holds Seher’s hand. Seher cannot endure Prince’s pain and she lets him go.

Karan stops Harleen and takes Prince with him. Seher begs Harleen to not send Prince to the boarding school. Seher tells that she will stop making efforts to become his mother. Harleen accepts the challenge. Seher cooks Gujiya in the kitchen without Prince. Later, Prince tries to find Seher everywhere to roll Gujiyas but Seher keeps on hiding. Prince even follows the smell of Seher’s perfume to the kitchen but Seher hides behind the refrigerator. Rajveer takes Prince along with him. But Prince smells Gujiya and runs downstairs to find Seher. Seher hears Prince coming downstairs.

