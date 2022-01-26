Choti Sarrdaarni, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Rajveer plans a surprise for Seher

In today's episode, before Khushi can see Rajveer, the phone call is disconnected. He leads Seher to their room and presents her with a gift. She notices that the dress is so short. He convinces her to wear it for him. Later, they share a few romantic moments. Meanwhile, Khushi assures herself that once she finds her child's father, she will not spare him.

The next day, Rajveer calls Seher to unwrap the gifts. He takes many gifts, saying that they belong to him. She tells him that everyone loves him because he is her husband and makes fun of his choice.

Karan tells Param to rest and that he will do all the work. Rajveer shows a ring to the Gills and tells them that he has prepared a surprise for Seher. He says that he will give it to her after Param’s Roka ceremony. Seher approaches them and asks which surprise they are discussing. Rajveer hides the ring, and everyone attempts to divert the subject. Everyone goes inside to get ready. Seher asks Rajveer about the surprise. He asks her to kiss him if she wants to know about the surprise then. She tells him that she will find out the truth without kissing him.

Karan brings Devika’s dress. He and Seher move towards Devika’s room. Devika's father and brother are fighting about money. Karan and Seher arrive and are shocked by the sight. Devika pretends as though something is stuck in her father's throat and her brother is helping him. Seher hands the dress to Devika and walks away.

Karan teases Param. Param says he agreed to the marriage but is nervous about it. Rajveer advises him to always nod in front of Devika to avoid problems. Seher hears that and scolds him. Karan and Param tell Seher that Rajveer frequently complains about her. She leaves from there, angrily. Rajveer follows her and apologizes to her. She asks him to tell her about the surprise to convince her. Meanwhile, Khushi reaches India.

