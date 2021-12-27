Choti Sarrdaarni, 27th December 2021, Written Update: Seher slits her hand

In today's episode, Param informs Seher that he returned yesterday and that no one came to welcome him. Kulwant questions him on why he is saying this while Karan and Rajveer are in the hospital. Harleen informs her that Param was at the police station. Seher asks if they can throw a party now that Karan and Rajveer have returned from the hospital. Harleen tells her that she sounds like Meher. Seher, like Meher, vows she will not allow her to harm this family. Seher tells her that she understands her fear about the Gill family's legacy, but that she and her siblings will handle it together.

Harleen tells her that it is her and Param's duty and asks that she not include Karan. Seher cuts her hand, then cuts Param and Karan's hands, thus mixing their blood. She asks Harleen to tell her whose blood belongs to whom. She informs her that she cannot separate them in the same way as she cannot separate this blood, and the three siblings get emotional. Harleen grabs Param's hand. Harleen says that Param is going to start Sarab's party and that it will be inaugurated tomorrow. Kulwant informs her that because it is Sarab's party, Karan has equal rights to attend the inauguration. Param agrees that Karan can attend.

Rajveer enters the house. He thinks she will be occupied with the inauguration tomorrow, so he should take advantage of the opportunity to leave. Seher and Kulwant talk about the changes in Param. Karan refuses to attend the inauguration. Seher convinces him.

Harleen questions Param about why he allowed Karan to attend the inauguration. He tells her that he made this decision after much consideration, so she need not be concerned. Seher brings turmeric milk for Rajveer. He assures her that Param, like him, will return to normalcy. They share the milk. He believes that he must learn to live alone and become accustomed to the darkness. The kids approach him and ask him to play with them. As he plays with them, his vision becomes blurry. Seher confides in Kulwant about her worries.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

