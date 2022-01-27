Choti Sarrdaarni, 27th January 2022, Written Update: Param's wedding rituals begin

In today's episode, Rajveer refuses to inform Seher about his surprise. Khushi runs into her friend Avinash, and she is overjoyed to see him after such a long time. He inquires about her son. She informs him that her son is doing well and that she has to get dressed before heading to the Gill mansion. She expresses her eagerness to attend Param's Roka ceremony. He informs her that he has already reserved a hotel room for her.

The Roka ceremony for Param and Devika begins in the Gill mansion. Kulwant and Harleen perform the rituals. Harleen asks Devika and Param to take Sarab and Meher’s blessings. Seher welcomes Devika to the Gill family. Devika receives presents from everyone. Then they perform the tilak ceremony. Kulwant begins to dance. She is joined by Seher and others.

Devika's father tells them about a ritual in which they offer gold in proportion to Param's weight. Seher informs him that they are opposed to dowry and that there is no need for him to do so. Devika informs her that it is not dowry but a family ritual. Devika's father scolds Devika's brother for bringing less gold. He asks him to go to the bank and bring him gold jewels. Harleen informs him that they can finish the ritual by using her jewels. Devika recalls arranging false jewellery for this ritual and intending to exchange the jewels. Harleen completes the ritual by combining her original jewels with Devika's fake jewels.

Param assures Devika that it is his responsibility to keep her happy, and he will do all in his power to keep her happy in his home. She informs him that it is now her family as well, and she will take care of everyone. Rajveer takes Seher aside and tries to kiss her, but he could not. She asks him about his surprise. Devika's father attempts to take Harleen's jewellery.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 26th January 2022, Written Update: Rajveer plans a surprise for Seher