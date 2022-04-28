Choti Sarrdaarni, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Mannat and Zoravar face each other

Today’s episode begins with Mannat hunting for a job in the local market but she doesn’t get any positive response. Mannat stops at a shop in awe of phulkari dupattas. The ladies express to Mannat that not one single piece has been purchased by anyone. Mannat decides to help them by dancing and twirling in phulkari dupattas. The shop attracts many visitors and the ladies thank Mannat. Zoravar is in the same market and Scarlet visits the same stall. Zoravar senses Mannat’s presence. Scarlet loves the dupatta that Mannat clads on her head. Mannat manages to escape.

Kulwant hangs the shirt Mannat lent her and thinks about Mannat. Kulwant asks Seher about the advertisement she was going to publish in order to trace Mannat. Seher pacifies Kulwant and tells her that they shall find Mannat soon. Bittu spots his shirt and gets happy at finding it after a long time. Kulwant tells Bittu that this is Manpreet’s shirt. Bittu makes her learn that it is his shirt as it had the same hole. Zoravar and Scarlet leave the stall. A man comes and threatens the ladies selling the dupatta. Mannat slaps him for his behavior. The man comes with his goons and they destroy the stall.

Zoravar fights the goons away. A man comes on a bike with a sword. Mannat saves Zoravar and he is shocked to see Mannat there. Mannat tells him that she is not helping him but she is showing basic humanness. While fighting, Mannat and Zoravar come close to each other. Zoravar tells her that he does not need her help. Mannat saves Zoravar from getting hit. They both fight the goons with help of phulkari dupattas. Scarlet asks Mannat why she follows them everywhere and reminds her of her lost father. Mannat and Zoravar walk away choosing different paths.

