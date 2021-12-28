Choti Sarrdaarni, 28th December 2021, Written Update: Karan-Param come to terms

In today's episode, Rajveer is playing with the kids and they ask him to pass the ball. His vision becomes blurry. Ginni takes the kids along with her. Rajveer calls Dr. Sonali and informs her that his vision has become blurry. She informs him that his nerves have been severely injured as a result of his accident and that he may lose his sight at any time. He feels he should leave before Seher learns about his illness. He calls someone and plots his kidnapping.

Harleen calls someone and instructs him that Kulwant must not attend the inauguration at any cost. He tells her that his guys would kidnap Kulwant. Kulwant asks her sons to be cautious the next day as Harleen may do anything. She assures Karan that he is not alone.

Seher brings Param and Karan into the kitchen. She reminds them that Meher used to make sweets on special occasions and that they are going to make laddu. Meher and Sarab's souls see their children. Seher wants her siblings to always be close. Karan and Param assure her that they will always be together. Seher hands them laddu and asks them to hug. Param and Karan hug each other, recalling how Seher used to do the same in their childhood. Harleen notices them and believes that Param will only listen to her. Param remembers how he was caught by the police and smashes the laddu.

Seher walks inside her room and wonders why the lights are turned off. Rajveer informs her that it is a surprise, and she notices the decorations. He believes it is their last night together and wishes to make it memorable. They have a few romantic moments together.

Seher wakes up the next day and tells Rajveer that she wanted to talk to him all night. Later, Rajveer apologises to Kulwant for his behaviour. Everyone is sitting at the table. Rajveer asks Seher to bring him another lassi glass, muttering that he might not have another opportunity. Seher hears that.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

