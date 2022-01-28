Choti Sarrdaarni, 28th January 2022, Written Update: Khushi reaches the Gill mansion

In today's episode, when Devika's father sees Harleen approaching, he reverts the jewellery. Seher asks about Rajveer's surprise with Bittu and Ranna. Kulwant arrives and asks Seher to be patient since Rajveer's surprise is worth the wait. Seher wonders where Rajveer went and she searches for him. Flowers fall on her and he comes there. He tells her that he will get a kiss from her for sure. Kulwant comes there so Rajveer takes a selfie with her to escape from teasing.

Devika reveals that she has also prepared a surprise for Param. She begins her dancing performance. While dancing, she signals her brother. He walks inside and hires someone to make fake jewellery. Seher observes the jewellery that has fallen from the jewellery bag. Devika comes and invites Seher to join her in the dance. Devika's brother picks up the jewellery from the floor and goes inside. Karan is puzzled as to why Devika's brother is going inside when everyone else is out.

Khushi tells Avinash that she will definitely find her man here. He asks her if he is married. She tells him she doesn't care if he is single or married, because she wants him and will get him no matter what.

Seher inquires about Rajveer's surprise. She claims that he is the source of her happiness, so the surprise means nothing to her. Khushi arrives at the Gill mansion. Rajveer gets the ring from Ranna. Then he walks over to Seher. Someone collides with Rajveer while dancing, and he drops the ring. He tries to take the ring, but it falls near Khushi's feet.

Avinash asks about Khushi's boyfriend's name. She informs him that that night, everyone referred to him as RV. Rajveer arrives as she picks up the ring. She addresses him as "RV." She recalls how Harleen and Robbie scolded her for loving RV and how she refused to abort her child and instead chose to wait for RV. She expresses her joy by embracing him. Seher arrives and is perplexed.

