Choti Sarrdaarni, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Prince looks for Seher

Today’s episode begins with Prince running to the kitchen smelling the Gujiyas, which were prepared by Seher. But as Prince reaches the kitchen, he finds Seher nowhere. Seher stays hidden and eavesdrops on the conversation. Rajveer asks Prince to eat the Gujiyas. Prince refuses as he was supposed to relish them with Seher. Rajveer consoles him that Seher has prepared them with love and thus, he should have them. Prince gets angry at Seher as she doesn’t show up. Rajveer and Karan gorge on the Gujiyas and tell Prince how delicious they are. Prince takes away the plate and tells them only he shall eat the Gujiyas. Seher smiles from a distance.

The Holi festivities begin at the Gill house. Harleen makes Prince dance but he is busy looking out for Seher. Prince spots Seher and asks her why she prepared Gujiyas without him. Seher tells him that she needs to attend to someone at the moment. While turning, Seher’s dupatta flares on Prince’s head. Prince remembers the past. Prince keeps walking behind Seher, clad in her dupatta. Seher hugs him. Harleen watches this and comes to take away Prince. Kulwant requests Harleen to lower her guards. She says that Prince needs Rajveer and Seher both.

Param tells everyone that he will leave for Canada to expand the business. Harleen supports Param’s decision. Karan mourns hearing this news. Prince calls for Seher as he was unable to open the bottle’s cap. Harleen comes in between and helps Prince. Seher tells Karan that she is hiding away from Prince when he has so much love to offer. Karan prays to God that Harleen understands the importance of a mother’s love. Prince notices how Seher has arranged goodies for him. While dancing, Prince thinks he is rejoicing with Seher but in reality, he is with Dolly. Prince looks out for Seher.

