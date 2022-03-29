Choti Sarrdaarni, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Prince finally calls Seher his ‘Mumma’

Today’s episode begins with the Gills celebrating Holi. Harleen takes away Prince but he keeps looking at Seher. Even Seher is in distress. Kulwant prays that Harleen soon understands Prince’s need for parents. Prince remembers his peers telling him about who a mother truly is. Prince can connect everything with Seher. Meanwhile, Seher’s dupatta catches fire. Prince runs to save her. Prince falls and uproars ‘Mumma’. Seher’s ears feel elated hearing this. Prince signals her about the fire. Rajveer saves Seher. Seher runs to Prince and hugs him.

Harleen tries to stop Prince but Dolly comes in between. She asks Harleen to step back as Prince has already accepted Seher as his mother. Harleen lashes at Dolly saying Khushi is Prince’s mother. Dolly makes her understand everything is determined by God and she cannot change anything. Dolly tells her that Khushi was just a bridge to connect Seher and Prince. Prince expresses to Seher that now he understands the true meaning of a mother. But he asks Seher to promise that she won’t leave him. Seher asks Karan to bring a paper. She asks Prince to whisper all his fears to that paper. Prince tells he fears that everyone shall leave him.

Seher asks Prince to crush the paper in the fire. Prince hugs Rajveer and Seher. Kulwant thinks of Mannat. Harleen gets ferocious and Dolly tries to console her. Everybody enters the room. Harleen confronts Kulwant telling her she knows everything. She accuses Kulwant of planning everything as Seher could not conceive a child. Kulwant cannot handle the accusations and she feels dizzy. Everyone gets worried about Naaniji and they ask Harleen to stop. Harleen calls Kulwant a cunning wolf. Rajveer slams Harleen by calling her even worse than Naaniji. He spills out Harleen’s truth – how she planned the kidnapping of Naaniji but Seher got kidnapped instead. Seher suffers a major shock.

