Choti Sarrdaarni, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Kulwant learns Mannat is her granddaughter

Today's episode begins with Seher and Rajveer leaving for home. They both do not talk to each other. Rajveer wishes to play other songs and Seher some other. They both frown at each other and reach home. Everyone notices something is wrong with them. Karan tells everyone that they went out to sort things but the reverse happened. Kulwant visits Seher and tells her she shall organize a prayer meet and Langar for the family's happiness. Kulwant wonders about her granddaughter and prays to meet her soon.

Mannat wonders if she is doing anything wrong by hiding her identity. The ladies who knitted Phulkari dupattas visit her. They tell her that Zoravar is constructing a factory to produce the dupattas. Mannat congratulates them. But the ladies express their dejection as they do not wish to produce their art with the help of machines. They request Mannat to have a word with Zoravar. Mannat is in dilemma as she cannot take any more risk with Zoravar or he shall reveal her identity. Zoravar assures Scarlet that this time Mannat won't be a hindrance in his endeavors.

Mannat visits the Gill family the next day for the Langar. She tries to repair the grinder and Bittu comes to help her with a screwdriver. Bittu asks her to tell him whatever is going on in her mind like a daughter. Mannat tells him how the privileged class gets everything so easy in their lives. Mannat forgets to close the lid and the chutney stains Bittu's and Mannat's faces. Kulwant adores them from a distance. Mannat visit Zoravar telling him not to take away the liberty to work from those ladies. Kulwant learns that Mannat has a heart-shaped birthmark on her palm. Kulwant understands she is her granddaughter.

