Choti Sarrdaarni, 30th December 2021, Written Update: Seher held at gunpoint

In today's episode, Seher informs Rajveer that she can hear people's voices and that it seems to be a local market. He recognises the market she's referring to. She asks him to help her because she needs to go to Karan.

The reporter questions Karan about why he gave a false statement against Param. Another reporter inquires as to why Karan is jealous of Param. Kulwant asks him to stop, but he insults her. Karan shouts at him while holding his collar. Harleen receives a message from the kidnapper and learns that he kidnapped Kulwant. She believes that just Karan has arrived at the venue, but she is shocked to find Kulwant. If Kulwant is here, she wonders who they kidnapped.

Seher sends him her location. She tells him she is dizzy and the kidnappers stop the car. Kidnappers return. Rajveer assures her that he will reach her and that she need not be worried. Rajveer hears her bang the car to make a noise. He is about to unlock the trunk of the car suddenly the thugs kidnap him. Seher is clueless.

Param begins his speech. He expresses pride in the fact that Sarab is his father and expresses a desire to fulfil his father's dream. Karan asks Kulwant why Param is talking like it’s his party. Harleen thinks that she has to find out who they kidnapped.

Rajveer fights with the kidnappers and escapes. He takes up his phone and informs Seher that he is alright. She claims that he is not her love, but rather her God. He assures her that God will show them the way and encourages her not to give up hope. She discovers the paint box and notifies him of it. He asks her to throw down the paint. The kidnapper notices the paint and stops. Rajveer asks Seher to hide the phone and fight till the end. The kidnapper unlocks the trunk, aims a revolver at Seher, and fires. Rajveer hears the sound of a gunshot.

