Choti Sarrdaarni, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Prince convinces Harleen to play Holi

Today’s episode begins with Prince waiting for Seher and Rajveer in the room. Seher lifts him and starts tickling. Even Rajveer joins in and they play with Prince. Prince falls asleep while playing. Seher covers him in her dupatta and leaves for the repository. She finds an old journal and sticks Prince’s photo where ‘My first baby’ is printed. Seher finds some calculations made on the last page of the journal. The next day, Prince asks Seher to tie his headdress. Prince, Rajveer, and Seher twin with their apparel. They all come downstairs to play Holi.

Rana asks the caterer to mix bhaang in fritters. Rajveer catches them and tells them he will inform Naani about this. Rana asks him to enjoy Holi. Rajveer suggests they mix the concoction in thandai. Rana tells him that Naani will catch them immediately if they did so. The waiter serves Naaniji the thandai and she is surprised to find no bhaang in it. Somewhere, Mannat misses her family on Holi. She tells a little girl that she will play Holi with her big family one day, where one member is spicy as chilli and the other is sweet as Gujiya.

Prince tries to color Harleen but she is pissed. Seher tells her that it won’t be a Happy Holi for Prince if she denies getting colored by Prince. Seher and Prince dance to convince Harleen. Harleen keeps avoiding Prince. At last, Harleen lashes at Seher and asks her to stop the drama. Seher pleads Harleen to forgive her and Prince. Harleen feels as if younger Seher is apologizing and gets emotional. Seher tells her that Harleen and she are the same. Harleen tells they aren’t the same. Meanwhile, Prince climbs on a stool and colors Harleen and Seher at the same time. Prince tells them they both look the same.

