Choti Sarrdaarni, 31st December 2021, Written Update: Rajveer comes to Seher's rescue

In today's episode, the kidnapper takes Seher’s mobile and tells Rajveer that he doesn’t want money, and that he won’t harm Seher either, and that he will leave her once the work gets over. Rajveer warns him.

Karan gets shocked, seeing only Param and Sarab’s pictures. Karan asks Kulwant about Seher. Harleen notices Kulwant leaving in Rajveer’s car. Kidnappers take Seher to their hideout. Rajveer steals someone’s bike and leaves from there to rescue Seher.

The media speaks against Karan. He gets frustrated watching the news. Karan tells her that his brother backstabbed him and that his sister is missing. Ginni tells them that Seher’s mobile is not reachable and Rajveer is not picking up the call. Kulwant scolds Karan and Param, saying that in their fight they forgot about Seher, and she is sure that Seher is in danger.

Harleen realizes that her kidnappers kidnapped Seher. Rajveer finds Seher’s mobile. Seher finds a knife and attacks one kidnapper. She tries to escape from there, but everyone captures her and she screams Rajveer’s name. Rajveer visits a temple and prays to God for Seher. He recalls Harleen’s words and realizes that Harleen wanted to kidnap Kulwant, but by mistake, Seher has been kidnapped.

Harleen calls Bhusan and informs him that they kidnapped Seher instead of Kulwant. Bhusan calls his man and asks him to leave Seher, saying that they kidnapped the wrong person. But the kidnapper refuses to leave Seher. Rajveer asks Harleen to call her man and find out Seher’s location. She calls Bhusan and puts the mobile on speaker. She asks him where Seher is now. He tells them the location.

Rajveer tells her that she did wrong with everyone and he will expose her for sure, but for now, he has to rescue Seher. She pleads with him to rescue Seher and not tell anyone about this kidnap. Kidnappers plan to sell Seher in Dubai. Param and Karan reach the police station to give a missing complaint. Kulwant is happy to see them together and tells Harleen that she can’t separate Param and Karan.

