Choti Sarrdaarni, 31st January 2022, Written Update: Param and Devika exchange rings

In today's episode, Khushi is irritated when she sees Rajveer dancing with Seher. Khushi enters the room where Rajveer has prepared a surprise for Seher. When she sees the decorations, she cries. She thanks God for allowing her to see Rajveer again and is ready to do anything to get him because she has waited this long for Rajveer. She answers her son Prince's phone call and assures him that she has found his father.

Devika’s brother tells Devika about Karan. Param tells Devika that she is his loved one now and asks her to not break his heart. She tells him that she won’t even think of doing that. Seher teases Param. She gets the engagement ring, and she tells Devika that it’s their family ring. She asks Karan to keep it with him until the ring ceremony begins. Harleen tells Devika’s father that she is excited about the ring ceremony because she heard that they grandly celebrate the ring ceremony.

Devika gets worried thinking about the ritual Harleen mentioned. Seher asks Devika why she is shivering. Devika acts like she is feeling dizzy and Param holds her. Seher says that they can perform the ritual later. Khushi comes there and says that they should cancel the ritual because it’s so boring. She asks Devika to not get tense because it’s just a simple ritual.

Seher shares her wedding dreams with Rajveer. He apologizes to her for their previous wedding and assures her that their second wedding will take place just as she desires. Harleen is curious as to what is going on in Khushi's head.

Param and Devika exchange rings. Rajveer is about to feed Seher, but Khushi takes that bite. Khushi asks Rajveer if he recalls what happened that night and realizes he doesn't remember anything. She intends to make him remember everything. She says that youngsters will celebrate tonight. Khushi’s party begins. Khushi asks Rajveer to drink, but he refuses.

