Choti Sarrdaarni, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Kulwant worries about Mannat

Today’s episode begins with Prince asking Harleen to forgive him. Ravindra cannot accept Harleen’s behavior and tells her that when Khushi left Prince, he had seen him suffering. Prince always wanted a family he could call his own. Ravindra gives his blessing to Rajveer and Seher for becoming Prince’s parents. He says that Prince’s Dastar Bandhi will take place the following day. Prince drags Seher to play Holi. At the Holi party, Prince seeks Rajveer’s help and whispers something in his ear. At night, Karan escorts Seher to a room asking her to keep her eyes closed.

As Seher opens her eyes, she finds portraits of her and Prince everywhere in the room. The room is also lit with fairy lights and photo frames are everywhere around. Prince walks in a suit and hugs her. Even Rajveer twins with Prince. Prince asks Rajveer and Seher to sit on the chaise. Prince goes on his knees and proposes Seher and Rajveer to become his parents. Seher lifts him and uproars a yes. Rajveer gifts Seher the adoption papers of Prince. The next day, Seher asks everyone to quickly finish their breakfast and prepare a list for Prince’s Dastar Bandhi. A person from the bank visits Seher informing her that her late mother had sent cheques to someone.

Seher asks him to find the person to whom Meher lent such a huge amount every month. Rajveer comes to Seher for selecting the turban’s cloth. Seher asks Harleen to choose but she denies it. Harleen tells Dolly that she considered Prince as her son but now she feels as if he doesn’t need her. Bittu gives good news to Kulwant that she has become the proprietor of the land. Kulwant rejoices but keeps on thinking about Mannat. Bittu tells Kulwant that her dream of distributing the land to every member of the house has come true today. Kulwant stresses more for Mannat. Seher notices this and thinks something is wrong with Kulwant.

