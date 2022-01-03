Choti Sarrdaarni, 3rd January 2022, Written Update: Rajveer feels vulnerable due to his disability

In today's episode, Seher believes that if Rajveer does not love her, she should go. He stops her and tells her how much he loves her. He takes out her bracelet, which she had misplaced, and she becomes emotional upon seeing it. He makes her wear it.

The Gill family visits the hospital. Harleen hugs Seher and asks whether she is all right. Karan asks her where she was and what happened. Param inquires about Seher's injuries. Seher informs them that she has been kidnapped by a group. When Kulwant inquires whether Rajveer is responsible for this kidnapping, Seher informs her that it was Rajveer who saved her and explains the complete truth regarding Rajveer's strange behaviour over the last few days. She reveals that Rajveer has permanently lost his sight, which astounds everyone.

Dr. Sonali advises Rajveer to stay with his family members till he adjusts to his new way of life. Rajveer learns that the Gill family is present in the room. He informs them that he is no longer able to see and asks if they would like to see Seher with him. He claims that he is aware that Param and Karan want an ideal life partner for Seher and that he cannot see how he can provide happiness in her life. He tells them to question Seher as to why she wishes to ruin her life by living with him.

Kulwant tells him that he is correct that Seher is their life, and that they wanted a wonderful life partner for Seher who could protect and cherish her forever. Karan tells Rajveer that no one in this world is flawless. Rajveer, according to Param, has always safeguarded Seher. Kulwant bestows blessings on Rajveer and asks him to live a happy life with Seher.

In this case, Harleen advises them to make decisions with their heads rather than their hearts. Kulwant informs her that Rajveer is the source of Seher's happiness. Param and Karan say that Rajveer should not have hidden it from them.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 31st December 2021, Written Update: Rajveer comes to Seher's rescue