Choti Sarrdaarni, 4 February 2022, Written Update: Dolly and Kulwant get into a physical fight

In today’s episode, Khushi apologizes to Rajveer for making ‘Barfi k parathas’ and says she did not intend to hurt him. She makes ‘chili parathas’ for Rajveer, but he denies eating it, to which Khushi says he has not forgiven her yet, so she eats the chili parathas. Seher says she has an allergy to chili and gives her medicine. Seeing this, Rajveer agrees to eat the Barfi parathas while Seher calls Khushi a dramatic person. Dolly asks Harleen if anybody knows about Khushi’s truth as Kulwant keeps asking about it.

Bitu and Rana offer a drink to Robbie while Kulwant thinks today she will make Robbie speak the truth. Karan catches Devika giving money to a man, to which Devika makes an excuse that this man’s mom is sick, so she is helping him. Arjit drops a weight to hit Karan at the gyming area, and then the latter gets a cramp. Arjit offers to take care of him as planned by Devika to keep an eye on Karan.

Khushi watches Rajveer narrating a story to a kid and hallucinates Prince in place of that kid. She tells Seher that Prince misses his dad. Seher gets tense and thinks she needs to find Prince’s dad. Later, Robbie gets drunk, and Kulwant provokes him to reveal the truth. She asks if he wants to catch that bastard who destroyed his daughter’s life. She says she will help him to find that guy. Robbie gets furious and shouts in front of everyone that he will not spare that person who ruined Khushi’s life.

Harleen asks Robbie to stop, to which Kulwant says she lied to everyone that Khushi is married, but she was pregnant before marriage. She says she wants to punish that bastard who cheated Khushi. Dolly interferes, saying Kulwant got Rajveer married to Meher when she was pregnant with another man’s child. Kulwant clarifies that she is not blaming Khushi but wants to help her because they are a family. During the heated argument, Dolly and Kulwant get into a physical fight.



ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni, 1st February 2022, Written Update: Khushi causes Seher to worry