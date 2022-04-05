Choti Sarrdaarni, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Bittu is the father of Mannat

Today’s episode begins with Prince’s Dastar Bandhi taking place. Kulwant sees a little girl coming out of a beam of light. The little girl calls her Naani. Kulwant talks to her but suddenly finds there is no girl around. However, Kulwant constantly sees the girl around her and cannot make out what is the reality. Rana asks Kulwant to come outside as some people are waiting. Seher notices something is wrong with Kulwant. The little girl comes and shows her Mehendi to Kulwant. Kulwant notices the heart-shaped tattoo on her hand. The girl says she is upset as Kulwant didn’t let the family know about her.

Seher follows Kulwant and visits her outside. There, she observes Kulwant sitting on the lawn and begging the girl to forgive her. Seher pacifies her and asks Kulwant about the little girl. The frame cuts to a girl running in Dalhousie. She collects essentials for her closed ones and lands in the city through a ropeway. Mannat gifts them everything they need. She delivers onion to a momo stall, helps Daadiji with medicine, gifts hearing aids to Daadaji, and Pushpa with her embroidery kit. Daadiji tells how god played with her by giving her the strength to unite 100 families but no family she could call her own.

Seher asks Kulwant if she knows Harnoor. Kulwant tells her that Harnoor was the mother of that little girl. But Kulwant didn’t accept her. Seher asks Kulwant who the little girl’s father is. Kulwant informs her that it is Bittu. Seher gets shocked. Kulwant tells her that she cannot accept her as the marriage of Bittu was already fixed. Meher knew about Harnoor’s pregnancy and thus she kept sending money. When Meher died and Harnoor came begging to Kulwant, she didn’t accept Harnoor. Later, when Kulwant got to know about Harnoor’s little girl, she couldn’t give her any identity. Seher thinks she will definitely unite the girl with her family.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Prince’s Dastar Bandhi takes place