Choti Sarrdaarni, 4th May 2022, Written Update: Seher and Raj unite as Seheraj

Today's episode begins with Seher stopping Rajveer from leaving and assuring him she shall take care of every relationship. Kulwant watches this from a distance and feels sad for not letting Seher know about Mannat. Mannat talks to Harnoor telling her she finally got the family of her dreams. Kulwant knocks on Mannat's door and hugs her. Kulwant tells her this is her home and she should not hesitate in asking for anything. Kulwant notices her photo with Harnoor and expresses that she wished to meet her for the last time.

Kulwant asks Mannat to tell her mother that she takes very good care of her. She further asks Mannat when did she come to know about her family in Atari. Mannat remembers Harnoor's words on the death bed and how Zoravar insulted her for having no family. Mannat tells Kulwant that it was Zoravar who taunted her first for having no family. She expresses how Zoravar and she never really get along with each other. She also tells Kulwant of his new factory and how he shall take away the freedom of work from those poor ladies. Kulwant makes Mannat learn that Zoravar is a good person and it must be all done by Scarlet.

Zoravar asks his man to set up a personal meeting with those ladies. Zoravar, Scarlet, Dolly, and Kiara cook bread pakodas and have a gala family time. Kulwant asks Mannat what she wishes to eat. The next day Kulwant prepares Besan Ladoos for Mannat. The children smell the ladoos and Kulwant refuses to give them. They go crying to their mothers and Kulwant comes offering them ladoos. Ginny expresses how Kulwant is so fascinated by Manpreet. Kulwant feels bad for not letting Seher know about Mannat. Mannat pacifies Kulwant by reminding her that Seher and Raj need to focus on each other. Seher and Raj (Sehraj) reminisce about their married life before they became parents of Prince as memories flash by on the projector.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

