Choti Sarrdaarni, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Kulwant misses Mannat on her birthday

Today’s episode begins with Kulwant being overwhelmed by the little girl. She tells Seher that Bittu and Jeetu didn’t bear any child for very long after whatever happened. Harnoor left with the little girl to somewhere unknown. Kulwant says she tried to visit her many times but never located her. Seher understands the vacant share of land is for that girl (Mannat). Seher assures Kulwant that they shall find Harnoor and bring that girl home.

At Dalhousie, Mannat surprises Harnoor. Mannat distributes chocolates to little girls. Harnoor tells Mannat that her childhood is still prime though she has grown up. Harnoor runs behind Mannat to pull her ears but suddenly she loses breath. Mannat asks if she is fine and apologizes. Harnoor tells her that she is absolutely fine. Mannat seeks a letter from her mother but Harnoor refuses and tells her she’ll give it after midnight. At Gills, Kulwant tells Seher at night that after 12 AM, it shall be that girl’s birthday. At 12, Mannat celebrates her birthday. At Gills, Rajvver, Bittu, Karan, and Rana celebrate Prince’s successful Dastar Bandhi.

Mannat seeks the letter from Harnoor and visits her father. Mannat talks to a puppet of her father and tell him that she misses him. She tells him her birthday is the only day she can talk her heart out to him. Harnoor regrets lying to Mannat that her father is dead. Mannat expresses to her father that he must have a big family somewhere but Harnoor never tells her anything about it. Kulwant misses the little girl. Mannat reads his father’s letter. He writes to Mannat that he is sad about not being with her on her birthday. But he truly loves him. Seher decides on fulfilling Kulwant’s dream of bringing the girl home.

