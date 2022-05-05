Choti Sarrdaarni, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Mannat saves Kiara’s life

Today’s episode begins with Kulwant asking Mannat to have some food. She asks what shall she cook for her and Mannat demands of Rajma Chawal. Mannat offers to prepare Gajar Halwa for everyone. Kulwant and Mannat feed each other the respective dishes they cooked. Ginni and Jeeto wonder why Kulwant is getting so affectionate with Manpreet (Mannat). Ginny gets skeptical about her and decides to go check Manpreet’s documents. Seher tells Kulwant that advertisements for finding Mannat have been published in the newspapers. Kulwant thinks she needs to stop their circulation before anyone gets to know the truth.

Ginny asks Mannat to give her Aadhar Card. Mannat is so engrossed in her work that she hands her the document. Kulwant comes and backs Mannat by snatching Mannat’s Aadhar Card from Ginny. She lashes out at Ginny and asks her to go feed the cattle. Mannat tells Kulwant that she is aged and thus, she cannot lift her. Kulwant proves her wrong by lifting Mannat and Seher notices this. Scarlet reaches the market to buy carrots for making Zoravar some Gajar Halwa. Mannat watches her and pranks her. She asks a boy to hand Scarlet some bitter guards in place of carrots.

Mannat waits for a lift. She watches Kiara’s car coming towards her and she hides. Kiara’s car rushes into a tree and she gets injured. Her neck gets frozen and Mannat fixes it. Meanwhile, Zoravar also reaches the place of the accident and bursts at Mannat for hurting his sister. Zoravar takes Kiara to hospital and Mannat also reaches there. The doctor tells Zoravar that if Kiara’s neck mustn’t have been fixed, she would have faced severe complications. Zoravar thanks Manna and asks what amount she needs. Mannat reminds him that her sister is priceless and that not love cannot be bought with money. She leaves uttering bitter words and Zoravar stands disappointed with himself.

