Choti Sarrdaarni, 6th April 2022, Written Update: The Gill family leaves for Atari

Today’s episode begins with Gills dancing together and celebrating their togetherness. Kulwant misses that girl. At Dalhousie, the children ask Mannat to dance but she refuses. Mannat tells them she wishes to dance with her family. Kulwant sees an illusion of the little girl. The little girl tells her that she misses her family. Kulwant assures Seher that she will give every right and identity to that little girl. Mannat thanks everyone for making her birthday so special. A man in Dalhousie affirms that he shall destroy all the houses and construct his resort.

Seher and Kulwant prepare to leave for Atari. Rajveer feels something is wrong. Seher tells him that she is taking Prince to Atari so that Prince inculcates traditional values. At Dalhousie, Mannat tells Harnoor that she wishes to have an elder sister. While dusting, Mannat finds a deck of cheques and wonders who is Meher. Harnoor coughs and Mannat goes downstairs to bring her water. Harnoor burns the cheques. Mannat asks her about the cheques. Harnoor pretends as if she knows nothing but Mannat comes to know her mother is hiding something.

The Gill family leaves for Atari. A man asks the locals of Dalhousie to leave their houses or they shall run bulldozer on their houses. Mannat reaches there. Everyone decides not to tell anything to Mannat. But Mannat senses something is wrong. The locals tell them that they were just discussing her birthday and ask Mannat to haste in delivering other items. At Gills, Kulwant hugs Dolly and bids her goodbye. Dolly greets everyone and gives them her blessings. The Gill family steps out of the Gill mansion and leaves for Atari.

