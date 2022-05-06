Choti Sarrdaarni, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Kulwant reveals Mannat's identity to Seher

Today's episode begins with Zoravar heading towards the Gill house to thank Mannat. Mannat brings lemon juice for Bittu. Mannat observes Zoravar at the gate and immediately runs to ask him why he is here. Mannat burns some neem leaves so that the fumes cover Zoravar's face. He tells Mannat that he wishes to help her in finding her family. Zoravar makes her learn that her father's name is Baljeet. Bittu hears this and Mannat asks him to ignore it. Zoravar learns Mannat is Bittu's daughter.

Zoravar threatens her by telling her he shall make everyone aware of her truth. Mannat requests him to help her by keeping her secret safe. Zoravar agrees and leaves. Ginny and Jeeto tell Seher that Naani is very affectionate with Manpreet. Seher realizes they are true and replays every moment Kulwant was with Seher, who understands Manpreet is Mannat. She tells herself that there must be some solid reason behind Kulwant hiding this fact from her.

Mannat reaches Zoravar's factory and supports the women who do not wish to work on machines. Zoravar assures them of a better lifestyle and abundance. But the women refuse to work. Mannat makes Zoravar learn that the ladies have already got their contract. Zoravar gets furious thinking of his past and breaks the glass door of the factory. Mannat applies turmeric to his hand. Seher tells Kulwant that she has found Mannat. Kulwant gets instigated seeing fake Mannat and tells Seher that Manpreet is Mannat. Seher hugs Mannat and Kulwant lets her know that Seher knows everything.

