Choti Sarrdaarni, 7 February 2022, Written Update: Khushi tricks Rajveer and Seher

In today's episode, Khushi does laughing yoga, and Harleen, along with Robbie, stops her. Khushi says she needs to stop Rajveer from leaving the house, to which Harleen says she can not do this without the family's help. Khushi gets an idea, approaches the kid, and scares her that once Rajveer jiju leaves, he will not come back. Khushi asks the kid to convince Rajveer to stay.

Seher and Rajveer recall their old memories in the room while they pack their luggage and prepare to leave. The kid arrives and requests Rajveer to stay back, but the latter promises to take her after a few days. Seher hugs Kulwant and promises to call frequently. Devika feels excited to think of stealing more assets after Seher and Rajveer leave the house. The family notices five locks in the main gate, and Seher says only Khushi could do such pranks.

Khushi cries and tries to stop them from leaving the house, but Kulwant snatches the keys to make way for them. Khushi receives Prince's video call, in which he cries and asks to meet his daddy. Seeing him cry, Seher and Rajveer talk to Prince, and then the latter asks if Rajveer is his dad. Seher and Khushi request Rajveer to pretend he is Prince's father. He agrees, and then Khushi requests Seher again to stay back because she promised to help her find Prince's daddy.

Seher convinces Rajveer, and they drop the plan of leaving the house until Param gets married. Khushi calls Prince and praises his acting skills, and says they will live with Rajveer soon. Harshdeep sends Babbar mansion's broch and keys with a note for Seher. Rajveer reads the note and says Seher will always remain the Choti Sarrdaarni of Babbar's mansion. Khushi thinks that soon Rajveer will hand over the broch to her because she is his soulmate.

