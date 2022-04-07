Choti Sarrdaarni, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Kulwant falls unconscious in guilt

Today’s episode begins with the Gills arriving at Atari. Kulwant reminisces the times when Meher was alive. Everyone steps into the house and their memories are ripe fresh. The locals come and greet the Gill family. One lady affirms that she shall never let Kulwant and the family leave Atari as they’ve shifted now. Seher thanks everyone for their warm greetings. Rajveer asks kids to gulp down the Lassi. Seher asks Ginni to show Rajveer his room. Seher and Kulwant leave for Harnoor’s house. Rajveer senses Seher is hiding something.

Dolly calls his grandson (the same person who is adamant about destroying houses in Dalhousie). At Dalhousie, Mannat teaches young girls lessons in Punjabi. She hears people protesting. Mannat learns that a man wishes to destroy houses. Mannat assures them nothing will happen to them or the city. They all leave for the house where that rich man resides. Mannat makes an entry with all the locals into his house. There, she finds Ms.Malexa (same as Alexa). Everyone is astonished to see a robot and how it responds to humans. Everyone enjoys their time at the mansion.

At Atari, Seher and Kulwant reach Harnoor’s house. They try to find some clue. Kulwant finds a baby’s duvet. She gets emotional and tells Seher that the ones who leave, never return home. When they reach their house, Bittu asks them about their whereabouts. Bittu senses something is wrong. Rajveer confronts Seher and asks her to tell him the truth. In the hall, the locals visit Kulwant and invite her to the inauguration of an orphanage. Kulwant sees the illusion of that little girl. The little girl is upset with Kulwant. Kulwant follows her and falls unconscious begging that little girl to forgive her.

