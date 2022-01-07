Choti Sarrdaarni, 7th January 2022, Written Update: Seher defends Rajveer

In today's episode, Robbie arrives at the Gill Mansion and meets Param and Seher. He tells Harleen that Seher looks just like Meher. Rajveer shows up. Robbie mocks him by bringing up his blindness. He informs Seher that he is pleased that she, like her parents, is involved in charitable work. She tells him that Rajveer, her spouse, is not a charity case. He says that he forgot that Rajveer was their son-in-law, but he is absolutely a burden. She says Rajveer is everything for her. Kulwant, Karan, and Param ask Robbie not to speak ill of Rajveer as he is their family member.

Seher apologises to Rajveer on Robbie's behalf. Rajveer instructs Jerry to play the first video from his mobile gallery. She plays it and remarks on Seher's silent support for Rajveer. Rajveer tells Seher that he knows she would forget to take care of herself while caring for him, which is why he installed a CCTV camera. He urges her to comprehend that her life would end just by taking care of him. He asks her to leave him. She looks at her parents' photo and recalls Rajveer and Guruji's statements. She asks Meher what should she do next as she’s confused.

Kulwant says to God that Meher used to take good care of Param, Karan, and Seher, and she now wishes for her grandchildren to be together forever. Seher finds a way and thanks her parents for guiding her in the right direction.

Seher asks Param and Karan to get married. Karan and Param refuse. She takes them to their parents' photos and tells them that if their parents were still alive, their dream would be the same. Param advises her to focus on her and Rajveer's lives. If they do not agree to marry then, she threatens to leave the house. She asks Rana to arrange a ticket to the United States. Karan and Param agree to get married.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

