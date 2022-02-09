Choti Sarrdaarni, 8 February 2022, Written Update: Rajveer and Seher catch Khushi stealing the brooch

In today’s episode, Seher convinces Rajveer to stay at Gill mansion till Param’s wedding. Dolly taunts that now everyone will live here, to which Kulwant signs a check of 10 crore and handovers her as rent. Seher checks the decoration while Rajveer says she is prettier than the decoration and everyone’s eyes will be on her. Khushi interferes and says she missed dancing with Rajveer at his wedding, so she insists Rajveer dance with her. Khushi brings Rajveer close to her and dances.

Seher notices the video camera and gets an idea of finding Prince’s dad with the help of the photographs. Kulwant tells Seher that she did not like Rajveer faking to be Prince’s dad. She advises Seher to keep an eye on Khushi as she does not appreciate her intimate dance with Rajveer, to which Seher replies that she trusts both of them.

Karan asks Arjit about his educational background and the latter gets nervous and escapes from the room. Dolly tries to recall where she saw Arjit before. Rajveer plays with Cherry and tells Seher that he feels like having a baby to start a happy family. Seher hugs him while Khushi interrupts and calls them oldies who sleep early. Seher asks Khushi to show photographs of that event to help her find Prince’s dad.

The following day, Seher and Rajveer visit the Babbar mansion, and the former says they will create good memories at this house. Elsewhere, Karan asks Arjit to show his house’s pictures, and then the latter thinks why Karan keeps questioning him. Seher asks Khushi if she got the photographs, to which the latter says she needs more time to collect. Rajveer pulls Seher in a corner and asks if she is excited for her journey as a Choti Sarrdaarni. Seher asks him to rehearse by giving her the broch of Babbar’s mansion. They find the broch but realize it is missing. They check CCTV footage and find out that Khushi took the broch from their room and wore it.

