Choti Sarrdaarni, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Zoravar clashes with Mannat

Today’s episode begins with Kulwant being admitted to the City Hospital. Karan consoles Prince and Gullu that nothing shall happen to Naani. Seher worries about Kulwant’s critical health. At Dalhousie, Mannat tells a little boy that she just desires happiness of her family. Mannat prays and at the hospital, Kulwant starts recovering. Mannat plays cricket and affirms that she shall win the match. Bittu asks Karan how Kulwant can suffer a heart attack when everything seems sorted.

Zoravar finds Mannat’s letter inscribing that his house’s mess should remind me of wreckage she’ll cause if he destroys the land. Mannat is about to hit a sanctuary when Zoravar comes on the ground and catches her ball. Zoravar asks her how much money the villagers need and he shall happily pay them. Mannat in return breaks his car’s shield and lends him his check back, asking him to pay for himself. Seher tells Rana that Naani is constantly uttering ‘Deep Deep’. They wonder what she is referring to. Zoravar assures his girlfriend that Mannat wouldn’t prove to be a hurdle.

Harnoor asks Mannat not to mess up with Zoravar. Mannat finds the burnt piece of that cheque which has Meher written on it. Mannat understands Harnoor is hiding something. The media reaches the hospital to cover Kulwant’s health. At Gurudwara in Dalhousie, the TV reads news of Kulwant Kaur, mother of Seher Kaur. Harnoor shuts the channel but Mannat hears the name. Mannat prays to Guruji and Zoravar too enters at the same time. Zoravar takes Prasad from Mannat and she notices him. Mannat comes in his way telling some people have too much money to offer.

