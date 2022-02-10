Choti Sarrdaarni, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Arjit attacks Dolly

In today's episode, Rajveer confronts Khushi and asks why she is wearing Babbar mansion's brooch. Khushi says she likes the brooch's design, so she wore it, to which Rajveer yells this brooch only belongs to Seher. The latter enters the room and says the brooch looks good on Khushi. Rajveer shouts at Seher, saying this is not random jewelry but his family's legacy. Seher apologizes to Khushi for Rajveer's rude behavior and explains that he has been very emotional towards his family values. Later, Seher makes Rajveer understand that Khushi is her sister, and they have shared everything since childhood.

Kulwant decorates the hall for the event. Seher wears royal attire like Meher and gets ready for a photoshoot. Rajveer makes her blush to see her red cheeks. Jeeto and Ginni compliment the duo that they look perfect together. With intent to trouble Seher, Khushi opens the windows to let sand and dust ruin the former's photoshoot. Seher coughs and closes her eyes but protects herself by using her scarf. Rajveer hugs Seher and poses with her for the photos while Kulwant says the duo looks like Meher and Sarab.

Furthermore, Dolly notices Arjit playing with his lighter and recalls that he had scammed her earlier. She confronts Arjit and says she remember everything about how he cheated on her. Arjit gets nervous and runs to which Dolly follows him. Arjit hits Dolly's head from behind, and she faints. Rajveer apologizes to Khushi and gifts a similar brooch like Seher's one. Khushi demands Rajveer to put it on her cloth while the latter feels awkward yet fulfills her wish. Later, Seher shows him a few designs and asks to choose one for their child's room.

Devika smashes Arjit for hitting Dolly and scolds him for his foolishness. Devika's fake parent worries that the Gill family will search them and put them behind bars if they run. The next day, the family congratulates Seher as she has got the bravery award from the Punjab government for saving women from surrogacy rackets.

