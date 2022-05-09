Choti Sarrdaarni, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Seher discloses Mannat’s identity to the Gill family

Today’s episode begins with Seher telling Mannat that she does not to hide her identity anymore from the family. Mannat requests her to keep the secret hidden as they shall inform the family members slowly and gradually. Even Kulwant agrees with this and confesses that she is afraid of the truth shall shatter the family members. Seher pacifies both of them that fear is better than brimming guilt for life. Seher assures Mannat that the family shall accept her. Seher tells Mannat and Kulwant that she wishes to add one more member to this team.

Seher visits Rajveer and Prince. Prince draws his old home for the project when Seher and Rajveer thought he shall sketch the Gill mansion or Babbar house. They understand that Prince is missing his U.S home and his friends there. Seher reveals Mannat’s truth to Rajveer and he is elated to know she is his family. Mannat, Kulwant, Rajveer, and Seher visit the Gurudwara. Rajveer expresses his love to Mannat and tells her he is not her Jiju but brother and she can count on him any day. They pray for Mannat’s acceptance by the family without any hindrances. Mannat talks to Harnoor reaching home. She wishes her ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ and tells she misses her the most.

Mannat informs Harnoor that Seher and Rajveer have accepted her. She also expresses how Seher assured her that the Gill family will accept her truth. Seher calls Mannat to play Antakshree. Mannat brings Rose Lassi for everyone and Rana asks her how she knows every little thing about the family. Before starting with the game, Seher asks everyone to make Mannat feel comfortable by telling a few lines about her. Karan expresses that Mannat mirrors him very well. Bittu expresses that Mannat feels like his daughter. After the game, Seher makes everyone learn that Mannat is Bittu’s daughter and Jeeto is shocked knowing this.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Choti Sarrdaarni, 5th May 2022, Written Update: Mannat saves Kiara’s life